Air conditioning companies short staffed, service requests prolonged during heat wave

DENVER — While staffing shortages at restaurants have been apparent during the pandemic, this week, many felt the brunt of another industry's employee scarcity amid a record-breaking heat spell.

"With this heat wave, it's been insane," said Marcus Fauth, the owner of Great Guys Heating, Cooling and Electrical in Littleton.

Service requests have been rampant at Fauth's office in recent days as hot temperatures were apparent in Denver and Metro areas.

"We're fielding roughly 100 to 120 calls a day, booking about 30 to 40 of those," Fauth said.

The high volume means prolonged service. Early July is the soonest appointments are available according to Fauth, who says it's an industry wide issue amid the pandemic rebound.

"Our labor force is going through what we call in the skilled industries — plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians — a massive shortage in the skilled and trades labor," Fauth said. "I can't hire enough skilled labor people to service our demand right now."

The pandemic has also caused distribution issues, which may make matters worse, when considering there is an entire summer season ahead.

"The lag in the manufacturing side of things combined with this particular heat wave, as well as the rest of the summer, is going to increase that demand," Fauth said. "Business economics, supply and demand — that's what we all operate on, and when I can't get my hands on equipment, I can't provide solutions to consumers."

Bottom line: If the AC is acting up, the earlier the call for service, the earlier the relief.