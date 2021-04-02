We Don't Waste volunteer reclaims, distributes healthy food to hungry Coloradans

DENVER — You don't have to look far to see there's a growing number of food insecure families in Colorado. Fortunately for those who need the help, Jimmy Cole is standing by and ready.

"He’s a very caring gentleman, he’s a hard worker, he’s passionate and he sees the world in a very beautiful way," said We Don't Waste's Agency & Special Projects Manager Matt Karm.

We Don't Waste is an innovative food provider in Denver and the Front Range. Each week, hundreds of cars line up to receive food during the nonprofit's weekly mobile food drive.

"My mission here at We Don’t Waste is I’ll be here until the last car gets through the line," Cole said.

We Don't Waste has been working hard to make sure all Coloradans have healthy food to eat during the pandemic. The nonprofit recovers perfectly good food headed for the trash and gives it away to people who need it. Every week, Cole and other volunteers fill about 250 cars with boxes of food.

"I often say we make the best lemonade out of all the lemons that are around," Karm said.

Lemons, and everything else, are needed right now. Karm said demand for food from We Don't Waste has spiked 300% during the pandemic. Having Cole's help is even more vital because he's bilingual.

"His comfort and compassion eclipsed so much," Karm said. "So many thousands of families have benefited from him and he does every role we need him to do."

Cole invests kindness and compassion in his community every week, but he gets an even greater return.

"Nothing but gratitude in return is what I receive from people," Cole said.

