Volunteer makes certain students have Food for Thought

DENVER – Every Friday during the school year, more than 100 volunteers gather under the Colfax viaduct to fill bags of food. The bags are delivered to students at more than 70 schools each week to make certain students and their families have food to eat over the weekend. It’s something Food For Thought has been doing now for a decade.

“We have not missed one flippin’ Friday,” said founder Bob Bell.

Brian Connor first volunteered with some friends on a Friday four years ago

“We saw kids that weren't eating,” Brian said. “The last meal they have is Friday at lunch and they don't eat again until they come back for breakfast on Monday.”

It didn’t take long for Brian to fully commit to providing food for those kids on a weekly basis.

“When Bob talks about that heart pounding and all of us, I mean, that really speaks to me,” he said. “And I enjoy being a small part of an ever-growing family. You could see today that it was incredible. We had 100-plus people and half of them had never been here before.”

While most of the volunteers show up to fill meal sacks, Brian has added other responsibilities over the years. That means he’s starting his Fridays even earlier.

“He’s my 4:30 in the morning guy,” says Bob. “Down here every freakin’ Friday putting this food together.”

Bob founded Food For Thought back in 2012 and says it’s a true volunteer run organization.

“Nobody runs this thing. It just runs on the back of people who just show up and say, ‘I got that part, I got that part,’” Bob says before adding about Brian, “He's getting everything ready, so when 100 people converge it's organized and people have a good time.”

Bob says it’s nice having someone around who see things a little differently, a role Brian easily fulfills.

“He’s kinda the opposite of me. Like I'm just kind of all over the board. He's very -- he's a banker for God's sake,” Bob laughed.

Brian says it’s all worth it to make certain kids don’t go hungry.

“We function on the love of the folks that are here.”

