Volunteer keeps Thornton food pantry running like a well-greased machine

THORNTON, Colo. — Visit North Suburban Medical Center on the third Thursday of the month and it will be hard to miss Diana Wadding in the parking lot. She’s the one in the bright orange vest leading volunteers at the food pantry.

“Once you get past unloading the truck and getting everything assembled, it runs like a great well-greased machine,” she said.

Adams County, particularly the area around the hospital, has many residents who deal with food insecurity on a daily basis. For three years, Wadding has coordinated the monthly food pantry at NSMC. Her passion for helping people is legendary at the hospital.

“She is also instrumental in participating in health fairs,” said Ellen Duran, NSMC’s community relations manager. “She's first to sign up for signing people in for our flu clinics.”

Duran said Wadding reaches out to people at the hospital to volunteer. She even has her own network of community volunteers she brings with her to many events.

“Diana is a superstar. She really is a hero in our eyes,” Duran added.

Wadding said for her, volunteering is all about helping people.

“I get satisfaction out of seeing the smiles on their faces,” she said.

