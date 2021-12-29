Volunteer brightening the homes of seniors during the holiday season

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Yvonne Harris says the lights on her Lakewood home are not meant to be a showstopper, but she loves the way they brighten the season.

“It’s not the major show of the neighborhood, but it’s worth seeing,” she said.

But getting the lights up this year meant getting a little help from A Little Help and volunteer Chris Gould.

“I'm out here just trying to help out seniors that have, you know, the dream of putting up Christmas lights,” he said.

Chris, who used to hang Christmas lights for a living, has spent a lot of time on ladders and roofs this holiday season.

“I'm giving a few hours of my time, nothing big,” Chris told Denver7. “And to them, it means so much.”

“Chris, right now, probably is numero uno in terms of his ability to impact lives right away,” said Jake Dresden, the metro Denver director for A Little Help.

A Little Help has an army of 1,500 volunteers who offer a hand for seniors like Yvonne and others who need assistance with everyday things.

“They take people to doctor's appointments, they do yard work, they do this, that and the other, but Chris's impact in terms of hanging lights, is kind of instant,” Jake said.

Chris does more than just hang Christmas lights. This year he has purchased the lights and timers for the homes he has decorated.

“It's just a reminder of just the goodness of people, you know, and what it means to just do a small act for someone,” Chris added.

Denver7 features a different 7Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.