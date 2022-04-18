Therapy dog & owner bringing joy to patients at Denver Health

DENVER – Smiles and laughter are contagious.

And it’s hard not to do at least one of those when there is a friendly dog around, so it should come as no surprise that therapy dogs are some of the most popular hospital visitors.

For seven years, Eric Hoff and his dog Remy have walked the halls of Denver Health spreading cheer as members of the Pet Therapy team.

It’s a big change for Remy from when he was a puppy.

“He was severely abused when I got him,” Eric said. “It took a lot of work with him to get him to the point where he is today.”

Eric says that once Remy got over his fear of people he started reacting to them in good ways. In fact, he seemed to want to meet kids – something he continues to do today.

“He will pick out a child that seems to need a little more attention than others and he will spend most of his time with that child,” Eric explained. “Other kids will come over and visit with them. But he'll kind of hang out and stay there with them.”

Volunteer coordinator Liz Matthews says on Eric and Remy have volunteered more than 1,600 hours over the years. And she says on days they’re not there, she gets lots of questions.

“Everybody wants to know where Remy is because he just he's made a name for himself,” she said. “They bring a kind of joy that, you know, not every volunteer can bring.”

