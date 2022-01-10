Suzanne Wexler's army of sandwich makers helping to feed the hungry

PARKER, Colo. — Three times a week, an army of volunteers drops off dozens of lunches at Suzanne Wexler’s home.

The idea started as a simple idea.

"Last summer, during the pandemic, I got hooked up with a group in Denver that was providing lunches, sack lunches, to different organizations,” Wexler said.

That summer, those lunches went to kids who needed them. But when those kids went back to school in the fall, Suzanne wasn’t ready to give up making sandwiches.

“I said there’s got to be need in our area,” she said.

So Suzanne started making calls to friends in the Pinery and a few organizations she thought could use the food. Since then, they’ve delivered more than 18,000 sack lunches to people in need.

“Suzanne is one of those people that just comes up looks you in the eye and says, ‘Let me show you how you can help others,’" friend and volunteer Don Hiser said.

Don says the rewards of being part of Suzanne’s movement have been amazing.

“It gives me just so much joy each week to get up and make the sandwiches,” Don said. “It's just so heartwarming to do stuff like that, and to know that you're really making an impact on people's lives.”

Suzanne says she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I know, we're doing good for others,” she said. “And I know I'm helping give other people that opportunity to volunteer.”

