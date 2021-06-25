Senior man's green thumb is helping a retired living community flourish in Denver

DENVER — An Everyday Hero is using his green thumb to do more than create a beautiful garden — he's making an entire community flourish.

At Clermont Park, Ed Childs is known as a good southern man who has become quite popular with the primarily female community.

"He's caring," said resident Marilyn Dekker.

"He talks to everybody, he always has a smile," added resident Marlene Wynkoop.

Childs loves working in the soil around the community.

"I love gardening," he said. "I love this place."

For several years, he has been the kind of unofficial groundskeeper at the retirement community and he spends a great deal of time watering, pruning, planing and fertilizing the landscaping so that his neighbors can have a little bit of beauty and magic.

"The people here are just so precious," Childs said.

A few weeks ago, residents had a surprise for him to thank him for his volunteer work. They gave him a fancy golf cart so the 77-year-old, who has scoliosis and needs knee surgery, can get around easier.

"(It's a) great help when I’m lifting heavy things and moving them. Great help. And it runs on the grass without messing it up," Childs said.

He credits his green thumb to his mother and grandmother.

He said he loves living in the community because the residents remind him of his beloved grandmother.

"85% of this place is female and the average age is 85 so they’re all like grandmothers — they’re really sweet people," Childs said.

"We’re quite thankful for all he has done for us," said resident Marlene Wynkoop.

