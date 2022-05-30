Quilts help veterans heal from physical, emotional wounds of war

THE QUILTS OF VALOR CEREMONY IS A SIMPLE CEREMONY. AFTER SHARING A BIT ABOUT THEMSELVES, a war veteran is wrapped in new handmade quilt — DENVER – The Quilts of Valor ceremony is a simple ceremony. After sharing a bit about themselves, a war veteran is wrapped in a new handmade quilt, a symbol of those who lovingly worked on it hugging them. But for the people who made the quilt, as well as those receiving the quilts, it can often be an emotional moment.

“Especially the Vietnam veterans who were not always greeted warmly when they came home,” says Windsor Gardens chapter founder Lois Wageck. “Some of them will tell us this is the first time anybody has been given us any appreciation.”

It takes 30 to 40 hours for the women of Lois’ Quilts of Valor chapter to cut and piece together one of their patriotic quilts. They’ve made more than 300 of them since 2015 when Lois and her friend Mary founded the chapter. Lois says it was Mary’s idea.

“Mary just heard about it and said, ‘Let's do it,’” Lois recalls. “We had about six people that met for the first time.”

Now on Fridays, around a dozen women can be found working on the quilts in the Windsor Gardens sewing room. They get a lot of sewing done. And a lot of talking.

“We are very social in our group,” says Debbie Patterson. “We get together, have a great time, eat food and do a lot of sewing.”

Debbie says making the quilts is a labor of love for everyone involved.

To find a Quilts of Valor location near you, click here.

“I think everyone has a family member or a friend who has been in the military,” Debbie explains. “We want to thank them for their service. We want to welcome them home and wrap the quilts around them to make them feel loved and get hugged from the quilt.”

The families of many of the veterans who receive the quilts end up donating back to the chapter to help them buy material for additional quilts. They also share stories about how the quilts have helped those who have been touched by war.

“I just listened to a voicemail from a woman today whose husband got a quilt,” shares Debbie. “She just wanted us to know he sleeps with it every night. He has it on his chair and is underneath it watching TV. She says he was in the Vietnam war, so it's been many many years and she says this is the best he has slept since he came home.”

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.