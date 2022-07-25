BROOMFIELD, Colo. – If you’re looking for creativity in Broomfield, look no further than inventHQ.

The Broomfield Library’s maker space, inventHQ is where you can find people learning and using all kinds of creative skills, from woodworking and 3D printing to embroidery. It’s also where you can find Nancy Hanvey volunteering a couple days a week.

“I'm always going and doing like a Duracell bunny is what I've been called,” Nancy chuckles.

Nancy says she is technically there to help with the sewing programs, but she tries to answer questions from users no matter what they are working on. That in itself is helping her learn new skills – some better than others.

“I've learned to be a little bit better on the computer, that I wasn't the greatest at,” she grins. “Everybody helps me even if I’m forgetful about it.”

Those who work at inventHQ say Nancy’s positive nature is infectious and helps develop confidence in those looking to expand their own creative outlets and motivates them to show up again and again.

To learn more about the programs offered at Broomfield's inventHQ, click here

“She just brings so much joy to this space,” says creative technologist Tracey Bellehumeur.

“I am who I am,” adds Nancy. “I try to be the best to everybody and everything because I really believe what you give is what you get back.”

