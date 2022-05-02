One time meeting leads to a lifetime of adventure

DENVER – For more than 100 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado has been connecting children with incredible potential with mentors who can help them achieve it.

That’s how Michael White and Jirai Riley met six years ago. Since then, the two have become incredible friends.

“I think, because we both had things in common and were both funny,” Jirai laughed.

While many other pairs cut back their meetings during the pandemic, Michael and Jirai connected at least twice a month. Over the years they’ve had many incredible adventures.

“I did not like skiing,” Michael recalled. “I fell down the mountain.”

“Me too, but I liked it,” added Jirai with a smile.

Michael says he signed up for Big Brothers Big Sisters because he thought he could make a difference by mentoring a young person. He says he’s never regretted that decision.

“It's taught me a lot about being consistent, being a good friend,” he said. “And you know, it's really about having fun and connecting.”

To learn about the different ways you can help Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado, click here

Big Brothers Big Sisters CEO Elycia Cook says long before she met Michael she heard about his dedication to the organization. She says he’s not only Jirai’s biggest fan, but he’s also one of the biggest cheerleaders the organization has and says he’s exactly the kind of mentor more kids in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program need, especially as kids emerge from social and emotional challenges that have been brought about by the pandemic.

“Every child needs at least one person in their life who is not in their family who is absolutely crazy about them, to be their friend to be their champion, to be their cheerleader to be their go to person” she said. “That's what all of our mentors do. And there's so much data around the power and the impact on a youth life by just having trusting caring adults who are not in their family as a part of their life.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters is in need of additional mentors right now, especially mentors of color. Michael says it’s not as hard as you might think, you just need to be yourself.

“The best advice I ever got was, ‘Do you know how to be a friend?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I know.’ Like, that's all you need to do.”

