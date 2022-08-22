Mom of preemie dedicated to helping out those who saved her son

DENVER — Sandy Prince has never forgotten the day ten years ago her son Carter entered this world. He was three months premature and weighed just five pounds.

Carter spent 78 days in the NICU. Sandy credits the nurses at the Rose Medical Center NICU for saving her son’s life in those early days and helping him grow.

“I don't know how else to thank them,” she tears up saying. “I thank them a million times, but words only do so much.”

Many of those of those nurses still work in the NICU. Sandy does too, as a volunteer.

“They saved my baby, so that's why I’m here,” she says, adding “It means the world. I owe them everything.”

NICU Director Tracy Anderson was one of the nurses at Sandy’s bedside 10 years ago when Carter was born, calling it a pleasure to be part of the family’s journey. Tracy says when it was easy to say yes when Sandy called and asked if she could be a NICU volunteer, it was easy to say yes.

“She has just given back as part of her journey and her closure, which is meaningful,” Tracy says of Sandy’s dedication.

Carter is now a spunky fourth grader with a younger sister, and his mom likes to show the nurses pictures of the two growing up.

Still, she has a soft spot in her heart for the tiny babies in the NICU. Luckily, being a NICU volunteer comes with some perks, like occasionally getting to cuddle those little ones.

“It's not very often, which is good, but it's the best part of it.”

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.