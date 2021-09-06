Faith inspires Denver7 Everyday Hero to feed homeless for two decades

ARVADA, Colo. — Once a month, 80-year-old Jimmy Corso packs up his red F-150 pickup and hits the roads ready to feed the hungry.

"Our first stop will be just a short stop," he said.

He calls this "God's work." It's an operation that starts about 15 miles away in Arvada at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. At the end of each month, Corso and his faithful volunteers join an assembly line where they make, pack and box up 1,200 sandwiches for area homeless shelters. It's charity work he started 23 years ago.

"His faith overflows not just for his own benefit or his own salvation or his own satisfaction, but because he sees that there's needs, other people's needs and he wants to care for others," said Father Nathan Goebel.

Just maybe it's because he sees himself in the homeless he serves.

"I understand, my own situation, I know what it's like for three or four days to have a loaf of bread and peanut butter and that's no lie — I'm not exaggerating," Corso said.

Born to humble beginnings, Corso didn't graduate 9th grade until he was 17. His family didn't have much and didn't stay anywhere very long. Today, the kid who was told he was "developmentally disabled" is a retired teacher, proud grandfather and published author.

It's a life full of blessings he shows gratitude for each month from the front seat of his pickup.

"I probably never realized where I was gonna be many many years ago, to where it brought me now at 80 years of my life, right here," Corso said.

