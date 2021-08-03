Erie teen offers and delivers free COVID-19 test kits to metro area communities

ERIE, Colo. -- Working in the basement is not how most teens would choose to spend their summer, but Kenner Galdamez-Sosa is not most teens.

"He’s done a lot of smart things since he was little, we knew he was smart from the very beginning of his life," said his dad, Olvin Galdamez-Sosa.

For the past two months, Kenner has been working in his basement-turned-COVID-19-test kit distribution center taking orders, printing labels, and bagging up tests — all to help keep his community safe.

"COVID-19 has affected all of our lives," Kenner said. "So I wanna do my part in preventing the spread of COVID in my community."

It all started when the 16-year-old boy tried to buy his own test kits and was hit with sticker shock.

"They were like $25 for just two, so that was pretty expensive," Kenner said.

Naturally, the whiz kid began to research.

"I found out the state health department had a stockpile and so I reached out to them and found out I could order them," Kenner said.

A few days later, more than 1,000 kits showed up at his door.

"When I went to go bring them in I thought the neighbors would think I’m crazy," Kenner said. "So I would sneak them all in through the front door."

That is how Bumblebasket was born. To date, Kenner has distributed more than 7,000 kits. He doesn't just prepare the orders, he also personally delivers them using his own car and gas to people all over the metro.

"I spend all my time either here in the basement or driving around, but it’s worth it," Kenner said.

Giving up his summer to help his community, it's why Kenner Galdamez-Sosa is the perfect Denver7 Everyday Hero.

To order a free COVID-19 test kit, visit Kenner's website at www.bumblebasket.org.

