Denver7 Everyday Hero installs roofs for Colorado families in need

DENVER — At the corner of S. Stuart Street in Denver, Matt Dirr and his crew are building a better community.

"Charitable giving is part of our DNA at the company. We actually give 2% of our top line revenue to charity every year," Dirr said.

Dirr owns Cenco Building Services, a roofing contracting company he started in 2013. It's his partnership with the nonprofit Blues and BBQ For Better Housing — which raises money for affordable housing — that's really at the core of Dirr's business.

"We’re fortunate enough to have partners like Blues and BBQ for Better Housing and Habitat for Humanity that enable us to put roofs on at no cost for people in the community," Dirr said.

Every year, Dirr and his team donate their time and materials to install roofs for Colorado families in need, like the Hayes in Colorado Springs.

"It lifts a financial burden off our shoulders," said Vanessa Hayes.

The Hayes couldn't afford the roof they've needed for more than a decade. Christopher Hayes is an army veteran and was overcome by Dirr's generosity.

"The support they’re showing for veterans is just awesome," Christopher Hayes said.

Dirr said it was meaningful work for them to provide for a veteran too.

"We came in and we were able to replace the roof and gutters and made a significant change in their life to protect their home for someone that had put their time and service to the country," he said.

In total, Dirr and his team have donated seven roofs to Colorado families. Each one costs between $12,000 and $20,000.

"He’ll get out there and he’ll actually dig the hole," said Ranger Miller of Blues and BBQ for Better Housing. "He gets up there on the roofs and swings a hammer. He’s just fantastic. Super cool guy to work with, just salt of the Earth."

Salt of the Earth with the heart of an Everyday Hero.

Molly Hendrickson anchors Denver7 in the mornings from 4:30-7 a.m. She also features a different 7Everyday Hero each week on Denver7. Follow Molly on Facebook here and Twitter here. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.