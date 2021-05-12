Denver7 Everyday Hero helps refugee families establish their Colorado roots

AURORA, Colo. — There are few people who will give all they can to help anyone they can. Rebecca Thomas is one of them.

Thomas is helping refugees find their roots in Colorado after discovering you don't have to cross the ocean to help — you can simply cross the street.

In retirement, Thomas discovered Project Worthmore, a nonprofit that provides education, dental, food and other resources to refugee families living in Colorado.

"It’s very rewarding," Thomas said. "This was one small way to feel like you’re doing a bit of international work right here in Denver."

Project Worthmore Executive Director Frank Anello said the Project Worthmore name came from the first family the nonprofit helped.

"They felt they were worthless when they came here," Anello said. "I had to assure them: 'Look, you’re in your 30s, you’ve got a whole life ahead of you, you are not worthless, we can help you through this process.'"

For Thomas, that meant teaching English classes to refugees, but then the pandemic hit.

"They could’ve easily said, 'OK, English classes are virtual, we don’t have an opportunity,' but that’s not Rebecca," Anello said.

Instead Thomas got her rotary club involved and they shifted their focus to helping in other areas.

"They really needed a portable handheld X-ray, so we came up with the funding to support the dental clinic in that way as well as providing about $600 worth of dental supplies," Thomas said.

On top of that, each week she helps bag up fresh food to deliver to refugee families in need.

"A huge hero in a very short amount of time," Anello described Thomas. "The impact has been huge."

She's a hero with a generous soul, helping families who have left everything for the dream of a better life.

