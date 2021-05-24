Denver7 Everyday Hero helping families grow with grace by providing period products, diaper supplies

LOVELAND, Colo. — In a warehouse in Loveland, Emily Jorgensen is meeting a taboo problem with a healthy dose of grace.

"If we can have one conversation with a woman and say, 'We’re here to help you,' then we’ve done our job," Jorgensen said.

The mom of three is trying to help end period poverty, or the lack of access to menstrual products. It's a growing problem she first learned about during an embarrassing moment overseas.

"We were traveling overseas and I did not bring the right amount of products that I needed and it was something that I was, first of all, very shameful about because nobody likes to talk about it. So my flight home — I was using makeshift period products," Jorgensen said.

So she began the Grace Upon Grace Project. The nonprofit supplies period kits, diapers and wipes to underserved families who could use a little grace.

"Every year, I choose a word to help guide my year. There was a year that I chose grace because as a new mom, I needed a lot of grace for myself. I started to look really more into what grace means," Jorgensen said. "It’s really this blessing upon blessing that we can give to other people but it’s also loving people exactly where they’re at on their journey."

In less than two years, the operation that started in her basement has grown into a full assault to end period poverty and diaper and wipes shortages for women in Northern Colorado. Through its drive-thru events and community partnerships, the Grace Upon Grace Project supplies 6,000 diapers, 12,000 wipes and 500 period products to Colorado families in need.

"People just need help and they don’t know where to turn and the fact they can turn to her and Grace Upon Grace — it's a pretty humbling experience and reminds you every day of why they do it," said proud husband, Neil Jorgensen.

Emily Jorgensen is changing the narrative around period products and diapers so that everyone in her community can live with dignity and grace.

"It’s what the world needs really to make change — is to have more people like Emily willing to put their heart out there and willing to follow through," said Grace Upon Grace Project board member Sarah Monares.

Molly Hendrickson anchors Denver7 in the mornings from 4:30-7 a.m. She also features a different 7Everyday Hero each week on Denver7. Follow Molly on Facebook here and Twitter here. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.