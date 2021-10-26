Denver7 Everyday Hero filling Colorado's underserved with faith and food

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — For the people living in Lakewood's Hometown Studios, a knock on their doors each month from Tammy Fisher is the sound of salvation.

Fisher heads up Brown Bag Ministries, a mobile food bank she started in 2017. Six days a week she brings boxes of food and clothing to motels and low-income neighborhoods so people like mom Valerie Trujillo keep their faith.

"This helps out a lot, because sometimes we can’t always get food," Trujillo said. "I’m hopeful. You have to be. You can’t be negative. You just have to keep going on."

It's the same story for Daniel Brown. Saving on food means he can stay another night in his motel room.

"This is gonna be at least two, three, maybe even five days of food, you know, so that helps," Brown said.

Fisher said she sees herself in the people she helps — she knows sadness, hopelessness and despair, she said. But she teaches them to get back up.

"We can turn and walk away and pretend this doesn’t exist but this is right here in our own yard," Fisher said.

She knows how faith changed her own life years ago, so she said she'll continue to spread it to help break the cycle for others too.

"We have moved seven families so far, from motels, into apartments and our one best success — she’s now in her own house. So that’s hope, that’s fabulous," Fisher said.

For more information on the nonprofit, visit the Brown Bag Ministries website.

Molly Hendrickson anchors Denver7 in the mornings from 4:30-7 a.m. She also features a different 7Everyday Hero each week on Denver7. Follow Molly on Facebook here and Twitter here. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.