Community volunteer surprised with Denver7 Everyday Hero award on her birthday

DENVER — Prepping for the Montbello Organizing Committee’s twice monthly drive-thru food pantry takes a village.

Families show up by the hundreds for food boxes that will help feed their families.

“In the peak of the pandemic, there could be anywhere from 1,000 to 1,400 people who were getting food through this pantry,” said Donna Garnett, the MOC’s executive director.

Among the volunteers is Victoria Scott Haynes who says volunteering is her way of paying it forward.

“I hope others that I give these boxes to, they will give back and help another person that comes over to eat with them at their house,” Victoria Scott Haynes said.

Victoria Scott Haynes is known for being a top-notch volunteer.

“She's always doing things for people, particularly to help them be their very best,” said Happy Haynes, a lifelong friend.

The current director of Denver Parks and Recreation, Happy Haynes says she used to coach Victoria Scott Haynes when they both attended the YMCA when they were younger.

“While all the other kids were complaining about being in the cold, and, you know, working hard, Victoria was always the one saying, ‘Come on! Come on! Let's get this done! Let's do this!’ Happy Haynes said.

The two women have continued their friendship as members of The Links, a service organization for African American Women. Victoria Scott Haynes volunteers with many organizations and she does it whenever she can, even on her birthday — the day she learned she would be a Denver7 Everyday Hero.

“Your birthday is every day, every day that you get up,” she said. “That's your birthday. It's just a special day. So, that's what I want to get across to people that your birthday is every day. But you can always give back.”

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.