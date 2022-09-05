Coach teaches players the game of football as well as the importance of helping others

DENVER – Whether at practices or games, Colorado Cowboys coach Theodora Warrior teaches her youth players as much about life as she does the game of football.

“We love what we do,” she says. “We love kids and we love football.”

“She really disciplined me and my friends to be better as people,” adds Coach Theo’s godson, Chevelle Early. “It’s definitely taught me a lot, like about growing up and maturing and being a man.”

Early worked his way up through the Cowboys organization. He says Coach Theo requires a lot of hard work from her players, but in exchange those players get her never-ending dedication.

“Say someone, like a new kid, comes in and needs a ride home or some food -- she’ll do anything for them,” he explains.

Rides, a confidante, a shoulder to cry on – Coach Theo does it all, including providing a back-to-school barbecue dinner for her players and their families where she also arranged for 100 backpacks filled for school supplies to be handed out to the players and some of their siblings.

Helping others is something she’s wanted to do since she was a young girl.

“My grandmother used to have us watching this show, (I’m a) Waiting Child, and she was always talking about adopting kids,” she explains. “I remember thinking, ‘when I get older I’m going to adopt all those kids.’ This was my way of adopting all the kids.”

Fellow coach Jamar Mayfield says Coach Theo is known for being there for anyone at any time, regardless of what they need.

“With Coach Warrior, it’s not about winning and stuff,” he says. “With her it’s about giving back to them.”

Theo’s spirit is contagious. She works at the Society of Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration and recruits her co-workers to help out whenever the need arises.

“Theo doesn’t have to ask me for anything,” says co-worker David Kanagy. “The answer is already yes before she comes and asks.”

“We love giving back,” Theo adds. “It’s all really about the community and what we can do to give back to the community.”

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.