Children's Diabetes Foundation keeps volunteer all wrapped up

DENVER – Themed gift baskets are big at silent auctions. For Judy McNeil, they’re also a passion.

“We put a lot of love and creation into these baskets,” Judy said while showing them off. “It becomes our signature for the luncheon.”

Judy had already been part of the Children’s Diabetes Foundation’s Guild for a decade when she volunteered to take over the baskets. In the 16 years since, her baskets have become legendary, going for top dollar every year at the Foundation’s Spring Brass Ring Fundraiser.

“The money that we raise on this fundraiser goes to benefit the Children's Diabetes Foundation,” she said. “It promotes awareness, and education for type one diabetes.”

“We help families in need,” said Guild president Lori Finch. “We help them with supplies. We help them with rent if need be. We help them with all kinds of things.”

After a total of 26 years with The Guild, Lori says it’s clear Judy’s desire to help children goes beyond her elaborate gift baskets.

“She generously gives up her time,” Lori added. “She brings her life experiences, her compassion, her intellect to everything she does.”

