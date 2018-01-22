7Everyday Heroes Donna and Dan Barela help feed those in need in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. -- The City of Boulder always seems to make those lists of the best places to live and work. But in the shadow of those beautiful flatirons are some people who struggle to put food on the table.

7Everyday Heroes Donna and Dan Barela are helping provide hope. The couple give their time at the Harvest of Hope Pantry.

"The pantry is a safety net, and it hopefully helps some people from having to choose between paying for rent or paying for groceries," said Heather Pollack, Harvest of Hope Pantry's executive director.

Harvest of Hope serves the entire city of Boulder.

"We are serving about 1,200 individuals each week," Pollack said.

Dan and Donna have given their time at the pantry since its inception in 2012.

"We both came from humble beginnings and some tough times," Dan said.

"It's a fun thing for us and its a good thing for the community," Donna added.

"They are amazing. Their generosity knows no bounds," Pollack said.

Dan and Donna help several times a week at Harvest of Hope.

Clients who have kitchens can shop for groceries at the pantry location on Valmont near 30th in Boulder. And for people without kitchens, volunteers load vans full of food for what they call "pop-ups", where they take food to the people.

"You know, they're down and out but it's really good that we're giving them sandwiches and food that they can take with them and they can still eat later in the day," Donna said.

"Just since August 2017 we have given out 4,000 pounds of food to 607 individuals, and those are people who wouldn't be able to come in here," Pollack said.

Harvest of Hope only has four employees, but it can reach all of Boulder thanks to volunteers like Dan and Donna Barela.

"It makes me feel good to help others," Donna said.

To learn more about Harvest of Hope Pantry go to www.hopepantry.org.

Mitch Jelniker anchors Denver7 in the mornings from 4:30 to 7 a.m. He also features a different 7Everyday Hero each week on 7NEWS. Follow Mitch on Facebook and Twitter. Nominate a 7Everyday Hero here.