7Everyday Hero Tim Sullivan helps veterans with their eyeglasses

DENVER -- It seems like we all misplace or break our eyeglasses or sunglasses. Thankfully there is an outstanding volunteer in town who can help.

7Everyday Hero Tim Sullivan shows up every Wednesday at the V.A. Hospital in Denver. He cleans, repairs and replaces eyeglasses all for free.

"This gives me more satisfaction than it ever did trying to do it for a living," Sullivan said.

Sullivan is a is a retired optician. The replacement frames he uses are donated from Frontier Airlines and Ameristar Casino lost and found.

Sullivan then visits five different places around town. Since he is a Marine veteran, the VA is pretty close to his heart.

"He has so many different places he goes and visits all over the hospital," said Sullivan's apprentice, Angel Steelman.

Steelman has been Sullivan's apprentice for the past two years, following him to every floor of the VA Hospital. Sullivan has taught her how to use the tools on his rolling cart full of supplies.

Together, they help about 150 veterans a week.

"Sometimes there's a line of five or six, sometimes even a little more. But Tim always seems to find time for all of them," Steelman said.

"I get here at 4:30 in the morning and I leave at about 4 in the afternoon. It is a long day and then I recuperate on Thursday. And I do for the Veterans nursing home at Fitzsimmons, and for the Arvada Senior Center, and a couple of nursing homes," Sullivan said.

Sullivan has done this for six years.

But this cheerful, helpful veteran who helps people see may have to give in to his own eyes.

"I have got macular degeneration and my eyes are going on me. So, I don't know how much longer I can continue to do this with my eyes," Sullivan said.

But as long as he can, Tim Sullivan will be there for his fellow veterans.

The VA will need more volunteers once the new hospital finally opens in Aurora. To learn more, go to volunteer.va.gov.

And to learn more about the group Sullivan belongs to, the Marine Corps League, go to https://www.mclnational.org.

