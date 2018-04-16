7Everyday Hero Michael Schneider offers free foot care to the homeless

DENVER — If you're on your feet all day, you know the importance of good shoes.

But what if you can't afford them?

7Everyday Hero Michael Schneider has a solution.

Dr. Schneider retired about six years ago. Today he has entered what he describes as the best part of his career: Providing his podiatry services for free.

"I don't worry about filling out forms or taking insurance. All I know is I can take care of some people who really need help. And it makes me feel good," Schneider said.

"He is a podiatrist and he has been volunteering here at the Denver Rescue Mission since 2012," said Kevin Hein, clinic coordinator at Denver Rescue Mission.

Schneider gives his time every month to help the homeless in Denver.

"They can walk up to 25 miles a day. They come in here with blisters, with toenails that haven't been cut, ingrown toenails. And I treat basically what we call routine podiatric problems," Schneider said.

It's not pretty work, but it helps the homeless avoid serious medical situations and provides some dignity.

"He cares. He cares so much. And I just love that," said client Steven Dukes.

"He is so kind. His kindness is amazing. He has incredible compassion. I think that's what our guests recognize when he just cares about them," Hein said.

Dr. Schneider contacted a group called Safe Step to help provide new shoes for the homeless. And he even donates his own boots every month.

Even though he gives a lot, Dr. Schneider says he is the one who is truly grateful for the opportunity to give.

"The hugs and thanks are pretty humbling sometimes." Schneider said.

To learn more about the Denver Rescue Mission Clinic go to www.denverescuemission.org.

Mitch Jelniker anchors Denver7 in the mornings from 4:30 to 7 a.m. He also features a different 7Everyday Hero each week on Denver7. Follow Mitch on Facebook and Twitter. Nominate a 7Everyday Hero here .