7Everyday Hero Danny Morales brings holiday cheer

DENVER -- The holidays should be a time for families to focus on one another, and not worrying about putting food on the table.

7Everyday Hero Danny Felipe Morales is making that happen.

He understands that the holidays are about giving. Morales helps people has never met.

"These are families who really need the help. They are low income families, families who struggle every day to put food on their table," Morales said.

Every year, Morales encourages his friends to pitch in and provide holiday meals for dozens of families. The families get turkeys, stuffing, bread, cookies, and more. The food boxes are contain enough food for a holiday family feast.

The people receiving the meals live around Fletcher Community Elementary School, not far from I-70 and Havana.

"I did some research and I found out that this school is 93.8 percent as low income, free and reduced lunches. The need is here," Morales said.

The need is so great that Morales formed his own nonprofit call DFM Charities which helps families, the homeless, and school children year-round.

"I feel like I have been given a lot in my life. I have been very lucky," explained Morales.

"He has given these opportunities and he wants to give back to others who don't have those opportunities," added volunteer Maria Castro Barajas.

Danny's efforts mean, at least for one day, families don't worry about where their next meal is coming from.

"This is pretty cool, actually, and something we were completely unexpecting," said a woman picking up a meal box for the first time.

To learn more about DFM Charities, go to www.dfmcharities.org.

Mitch Jelniker anchors Denver7 in the mornings from 4:30 to 7 a.m. He also features a different 7Everyday Hero each week on 7NEWS.