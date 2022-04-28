What's your level of optimism for the Broncos this season? Share your opinion with Denver7 360

DENVER — Welcome to a new era of Broncos football. Or is it?

New coach, new quarterback and new ownership to come. Russell Wilson is the new franchise cornerstone for the front office to build the roster around. And the NFL Draft is a great place to do it.

And as the Broncos welcome a new rookie class, we’re asking the fans:

What’s your level of optimism for the Broncos this season?

Does it compare to the ‘Orange Crush’ years? The Peyton Manning years? Or is it same song different dance?



Broncos fans new and old: How does all this change make you feel?



With a change in ownership imminent – Are you nostalgic about the Bowlen years or excited for this new chapter?



In ‘Your Opinion’ what else needs to change?

With a change in ownership imminent – Are you nostalgic about the Bowlen years or excited for this new chapter?