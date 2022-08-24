Watch Now
What should be done about student loan forgiveness? | Your Opinion

Biden forgiving $20k for Pell Grant borrowers, $10k for others
Posted: 1:08 PM, Aug 24, 2022
Updated: 2022-08-24 15:13:30-04
DENVER – President Joe Biden announced Wednesday his administration will forgive up to $20,000 worth of student loan debt for Pell Grant borrowers and $10,000 for those who didn’t receive those grants from the federal government. Student loan forgiveness would only apply to people making less than $125,000 a year.

In Wednesday’s announcement, Biden also said the pause on repayments will be extended through Dec. 31.

Who would benefit in Colorado? Nearly a third of student borrowers, according to research from Student Loan Hero.

As the Biden administration moves to forgive millions of dollars worth of student debt for many in the U.S., we want Your Opinion. What are your thoughts on the Biden administration’s student loan relief plan?

  • How will student loan forgiveness impact you? What tradeoffs have you had to make so you could pay off your debt?
  • If you’ve already paid your student loan debt, what are your thoughts on the student loan forgiveness plan? If you’re against it, what, in your opinion, would be a better way to help people facing insurmountable student loan debt?

We invite you to share Your Opinion with the Denver7 360 team and we’ll compile your answers together to share with our audience and readers to help others.

Share Your Opinion with Denver7 360
Want to be featured on thedenverchannel.com or a Denver7 Newscast? Share Your Opinion with Denver7 360 using the form below. In 500-700 words (or less, or course!) Feel free to share thoughts on a topic of your choosing or a specific Denver7 story. We may share Your Opinion on this website or on a Denver7 newscast. Our goal is to share diverse perspectives for a better understanding of our great state. And as always, you can also email 360@thedenverchannel.com.