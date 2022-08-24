What should be done about student loan forgiveness? | Your Opinion

DENVER – President Joe Biden announced Wednesday his administration will forgive up to $20,000 worth of student loan debt for Pell Grant borrowers and $10,000 for those who didn’t receive those grants from the federal government. Student loan forgiveness would only apply to people making less than $125,000 a year.

In Wednesday’s announcement, Biden also said the pause on repayments will be extended through Dec. 31.

Who would benefit in Colorado? Nearly a third of student borrowers, according to research from Student Loan Hero.

