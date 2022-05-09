What are you thinking about as you plan this summer for your kids and family? | Share Your Opinion

With things seemingly getting back to some level of normal (however you might want to define ‘normal’ right now) one thing is for sure: The school year is winding down and this summer will be different than the challenging previous two.

We thought it might be helpful for parents to share some ideas with each other about how they are approaching summer plans. We invite you to share Your Opinion with the Denver7 360 team and we’ll compile your answers together to share with our audience and readers.

Here are a few questions we'd love for you to answer.

What's the most important thing you want for your kids to experience this summer?

What's your biggest worry or concern about your family's plans this summer?

What's your best advice for a great summer for both parent and kids?

Is the coronavirus impacting your summer plans at all?

Did we miss anything you'd like to address?

Hopefully we’ll all learn a few tips and tools to save a few bucks and hold off a few more gray hairs.

How is the Summer shaping up for your family? | Denver7 360 seeks Your Opinion We thought it was a great idea to help parents share some ideas with each other. So with hommage to the times, share Your Opinion with the Denver7 360 team and we’ll compile your answers together to share with the greater audience. First and last name Your phone number Email Your city/community What's the most important thing you want for your kids to experience this summer? What's your biggest worry or concern about your kids or family's plans this summer? What's your best advice for a great summer for both parent and kids? Is the coronavirus impacting your Summer plans at all? Anything else you'd like to add? Security Check Submit

Monday on Denver7 News at 10, reporter Russell Haythorn will share a 360 report that takes a look at multiple approaches to a great Summer for kids.