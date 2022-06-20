Mix of hope and caution on minds at Denver's Juneteenth Music Festival | Share Your Opinion

DENVER — Over the weekend, Denver7 asked people at Denver's Juneteenth Music Festival to open up about issues they are facing. They shared hopeful opinions about progress in recent years but many struck a cautious tone particularly around the pain of ever-rising costs in the Denver metro area.

'That we have equity:' Sharing your opinion at Denver's Juneteenth Music Festival

Sylvia Lambe is originally from London but has lived in Denver for he past 5 years. At Denver’s Juneteenth Music Festival on Saturday, she expressed hope but wanted to share concern that leadership remain vigilant about addressing the issues faced by marginalized communities.

“So I'm hoping that they're really going to be dedicated and committed to making sure that this everybody the people that may have not had a particularly great start in life, that we have equity and everybody can have a really nice tasty, delicious piece of the community and economic pie.”

‘See each other in the same space:’ Denver Juneteenth voice shares optimism, concern over city’s expensive cost of living

Asked to share his thoughts during Denver’s Juneteenth Music Festival, Sedrick, a native of Colorado, voiced hope for the opportunities to gather and celebrate culture. But the reality of Denver’s rising cost of living is never far from the conversation.

“The changes that I've seen, it's changed drastically. It's like I might not live here much longer. It's kind of hard to live here. It's very expensive. And most of these people are going to go back to a neighborhood far away from here.”

‘Surrounded by positive energy’ at Denver’s Juneteenth Music Festival | Your Opinion

Jasmine says in today’s environment it’s important to have conversations and focus on positive energy.

“And it's important to have an understanding of other people. To understood trauma, struggles and where they come from. And it's important to create a community and show unity more so now than focusing on the negative out there today,”

People's attitudes are changing:’ lifelong Denverite wants to see more Black-owned businesses embraced

Nichole grew up in Denver and graduated high school here. She stepped up to the Denver7’s Your Opinion microphone during the Juneteenth Music Festival to share why she thinks gentrification continues to be a problem and why she's optimistic about seeing more black-owned businesses in the community.