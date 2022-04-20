How has your child's mental health been impacted this school year? | Share 'Your Opinion'

It’s been another tough year for students in Colorado. The pressures of just trying to grow up in a social media-centric, complex world on top of the stress of constant uncertainty and change because of the pandemic have exacerbated a crisis in our state, says the Chief Medical Officer for Chidren’s Colorado.

“I’ve been in practice for over 20 years in pediatrics and I’ve never seen anything like the demand for mental health services we’ve seen at Children’s Coloardo in the past 15 months,” Dr. David Brumbaugh, MD.

In fact, Children’s has seen a 73 percent increase in youth coming into the emergency room for support over the past year. Doctors say it’s not just teens, but kids as young as five year old are brought into the emergency room by their guardian or parent.

So, let's talk. Let's open up the conversation to see how you or your family's experience could help someone else.





Denver7 360 In-Depth reports recently dove into these topics that might help. Anchors Nicole Brady, Brian Sanders look into:

This is a tough topic to discuss, but it's an important one.

So, how is your child dealing with the stress of the pandemic and social media culture?


