Watch
NewsDenver7 360 | In-Depth reports Denver7 360 | Your Opinion

Actions

Hear the change this wild horse advocate in Colorado wants from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM)

Trump budget would allow sale of wild horses for slaughter
Copyright Getty Images
Denver7
<p>Bureau Of Land Management rounds up wild horses, June 8, 2005.</p>
Trump budget would allow sale of wild horses for slaughter
Posted at 4:05 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 18:05:53-04

DENVER — When it comes to the Colorado wild horse roundups, many of you might have an opinion like Teri "West" Hall.

She’s a horse advocate working to give wild horses in Colorado a second chance at life after they are rounded up. Hear the change she and many others want from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

Hear the change this wild horse advocate in Colorado wants from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in the video above.

Editor's Note: Denver7 360 | In-Depth explores multiple sides of the topics that matter most to Coloradans, bringing in different perspectives so you can make up your own mind about the issues. To comment on this or other 360 In-Depth stories, email us at 360@TheDenverChannel.com or use this form. See more 360 | In-Depth stories here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-360-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 360 | In-Depth reports

11:28 AM, Oct 17, 2018