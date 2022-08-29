Colorado’s changing quality of life | Your Opinion

DENVER – Colorado gets no shortage of love whether it’s from tourists, those making the move to our state, or people who’ve called the Centennial state home for decades.

But as Colorado’s spotlight continues to grow, what once brought many to Colorado is starting to change.

Whether it’s access to trails due to overtourism, the state’s seemingly unattainable housing market, or the way climate change is changing how we live and recreate, we want Your Opinion. How has your quality of life changed since you first moved here?

What’s one aspect of Colorado that’s changed since you’ve been here, and is that making you rethink life in the state?

What aspects of Colorado life need to be reconsidered to accommodate for the changes the state is going through?

We invite you to share Your Opinion with the Denver7 360 team and we’ll compile your answers together to share with our audience and readers to help us consider different perspectives to the issues we face.