Broncos Country, is it time for a new stadium? Here's what you have to say

DENVER — With the Broncos changing hands for the first time in many years, many people are wondering if it's time for a new stadium?

“It’ll be the No. 1 decision the new owner will have to make,” said Broncos President Joe Ellis. “How are we going to proceed long-term when it comes to the stadium? There are all kinds of things that go into evaluating a new stadium. From a big picture perspective — that will be issue No. 1.”

That statement got Broncos Country fired up.

So, with all the change Broncos Country is experiencing right now, Denver7 360 is asking for 'Your Opinion':

Is it time for a new stadium?

What do you think would be the benefit?

What's your favorite part about Empower Field at Mile High

Where would you prefer to see the stadium? Out by DIA?

What's the best way to finance a new stadium in Denver?

You can submit 'Your Opinion' at this link to be featured in this story. Here's what you are saying so far.

Denver7

'Unique for a sports town'

Stan Kroenke has shown that taxpayers don't need to fund stadiums. The Sofi stadium is stunning and privately funded. If the city was to fund anything they should focus on a collaboration on how to make encourage development with the neighborhood in mind and enhance the stadium area to be more vibrant 365 days a year. Having all major stadiums downtown is really unique for a sports town and positively changes the fan experience especially if a more robust district is built around the stadium Joe T.

'Taking money from schools, roads and every citizen'

Your entire article missed one key point. Taxes or public funds. I would be all for a new stadium as long as no tax payer money is involved. The new owner will come with the biggest bank account (proven by how much the team will sell for) that any tax break or incentive would be taking money from schools, roads and every citizen of this area and gibing it to an American Oligarch. Or, if taxes are involved, the state and/or city get to pull that percentage of revenue from the stadium from games and concerts. If Ball Arena (Pepsi Center) was built without public funds or tax breaks so can a new Bronco stadium. Cities like Buffalo set a bad precedent for other NFL cities. They can be held hostage to hand money out to the richest of the rich. Make the rich pay for their own toys. Dave Wells

Envied Photography

Broncos vs. Chiefs with some ominous looking clouds.

'Denver has enough financial struggles'

This emergent narrative that the Broncos could push for a new stadium is irresponsible. The Broncos stadium is less than 20 years old. The prospect of tearing down a mega structure like that to build a new one like it’s getting a new smart phone is offensive. The common saying,”it will economically help the surrounding neighborhoods” is a farce. Sun Valley is one of the poorest neighborhoods in Denver and it is just south of the football stadium. Also look at Federal Blvd adjacent to the stadium, it is pretty run down. All those suburbanites aren't spending their money in these areas like people would like you to believe. If the Broncos want a new stadium they can do it on their own dime. Denver has enough financial struggles. If it’s “new stadium or broncos leave” I’ll help pack their saddle bags. Dmitrius O.

'The current Bronco's stadium is light years ahead'

Empower Field at Mile High is an incredible place to watch a football game. I grew up in New England where my first NFL game was at the old Foxboro stadium. The current Bronco's stadium is light years ahead of the Foxboro of old. I've also seen games in the new Gillette Stadium, and again... the Bronco's Stadium is advanced compared to Gillette. The Bronco's do not NEED a new stadium. The stadium needs a facelift, it needs some love and renovations, but it does not need to be torn down at just ~20 years old. If a new stadium is indeed proposed, count me in as a NO vote if taxpayers are expected to foot ANY of the bill. John Lacroix

Captain Colorado Photography



It’s been a less than desirable season for the Broncos but this sunrise over Mile High didn’t suck!







'A retractable roof would be nice'

I believe the stadium does not Need to be rebuilt, a retractable roof would be nice. I feel as one fan said if it’s the owner who is paying for it do what you want, but if it’s the taxpayers who’s footing the bill then we need to have some say so. Cynthia