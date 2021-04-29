World of possibilities: A 360 look at who the Broncos should pick at No. 9

The 2021 NFL Draft seems to have more possible outcomes for the Denver Broncos than the Avengers when Dr. Strange was analyzing their chances of defeating Thanos.

Superhero reference notwithstanding — this year's first round seems to be as volatile and unpredictable as any in recent memory.

To that end, Denver7 Sports Anchor Nick Rothschild is going 360 to lay out all the options and perspectives before the Broncos make their selection at No. 9 overall.

World of possibilities: A 360 look at who the Broncos should pick at #9

Editor's Note: Denver7 360 stories explore multiple sides of the topics that matter most to Coloradans, bringing in different perspectives so you can make up your own mind about the issues. To comment on this or other 360 stories, email us at 360@TheDenverChannel.com. See more 360 stories here.