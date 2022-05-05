Mental health resources: Where to get help if you're struggling

DENVER — If your or someone you know is struggling with mental health, we’ve put together this list of resources to help you find someone to talk to.

Caring and qualified responders are available to help if you're experiencing a mental health crisis. Find hope, speak with trained listener by texting HELLO to 741741 or call National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. You can find a complete resource guide with mental health help for communities across Colorado and the nation below.

HOTLINES

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Colorado Crisis Services: 1-844-493-8255 or text 38255

Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255 then press 1 or text 838255

COLORADO CRISIS SERVICES WALK-IN SITES:

Aurora – 2206 Victor St., Aurora, CO 80045

Boulder – 3180 Airport Road, Boulder, CO 80301

Colorado Springs – 115 S. Parkside Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80910

Colorado Springs – 6071 E. Woodmen Rd. Ste. 135, Colorado Springs, CO 80923

Denver – 4353 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO 80220

Fort Collins – 1217 Riverside Ave., Fort Collins, CO 80524

Grand Junction – 515 28 3/4 Rd., Grand Junction, CO 81501

Greeley – 928 12th St., Greeley, CO 80631

Lakewood – 12055 W. 2nd Place, Lakewood, CO 80228

Littleton – 6509 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, CO 80120

Montrose – 300 N. Cascade Ave., Montrose, CO 81401

Pueblo – 1310 Chinook Lane, Pueblo, CO 81001

Westminster – 2551 W. 84th Ave., Westminster, CO 80031

Wheat Ridge – 4643 Wadsworth Boulevard, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES FOR COLORADANS:

Mental Health Colorado advocates for every Coloradan who experiences a mental health or substance use condition each year. The organization has a list of resources for those not only seeking mental health help but also help with substance abuse, trauma of mass violence, grief, maternal/postpartum depression, resources for Spanish speakers and more.

Colorado’s I MATTER program can connect young people with a therapist for up to six free virtual counseling sessions (there’s in-person appointments too). The program is strictly confidential and is open for those 18 or younger, or 21 or younger if receiving special education services.

Spark the Change Colorado’s mental wellness program connects licensed and insured mental health professionals who volunteer their time and expertise to Coloradans in need of services. Each year, the program connects over 1,000 individuals to free counseling and mental health services in their communities.

The Pediatric Mental Health Institute at Children’s Hospital Colorado provides a full range of behavioral and mental health services for children and adolescents including outpatient care, partial hospitalization, inpatient care, emergency services and offers diagnostic evacuations, as well as individual, family and group therapy, parent counseling and education programs. Call 720-777-6200.

The University of Denver’s Sturm Center provides individual, group, couples/family, and child/adolescent therapy services. Call 303-871-7942 to schedule an appointment or learn more information.

Mental Health America is a great resource to start if you feel like you need help. The organization offers online screenings to help you identify if you’re experiencing a mental health condition, and also offers links where you can learn more about those conditions. It also has wellness tools, tips for talking about your mental health, and much more.

MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES FOR VETERANS:

22ZERO helps veterans and service members with PTSD and acute stress by implementing the Trauma Resiliency-Protocol (TR-P) and the Emotions management Process (EMP) for negative emotions like anger, anxiety, fear, sadness and survivor’s guilt, etc. Call 863-221-6304 or email gethelp@22zero.org for more information.

Cambium Counseling offers counseling services that utilize a creative and solution-focused approach for emerging adults, couples, and families impacted by significant stress and addiction. Call 970-235-0913 or visit their website here.

Community Reach Center provides mental health and substance use treatment throughout Adams County, Colorado. Services include individual, family, group therapy. Check out their website for more information or call 303-853-3500.

Give an Hour offers no cost mental health care to Military Veterans and their loved ones. The program serves all Military, Veterans and their loved ones regardless of discharge and deployment status, as well as all branches and all service areas. To find a provider near you, click on the link at the beginning of this paragraph and select the “Get Help” option.

The Healing Warriors Program is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing nonnarcotic care therapy for Pain, Post Traumatic Stress, and Sleep Disturbance. Call 970-663-4200 for more information.

More resources for veterans can be found in this story as well as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which has a plethora of resources for those seeking help.

The Military OneSource website also has many resources where services members can get help.

MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES ON MOBILE APPS:

Jason Foundation: A Friend Asks. The app on Android and iOS features information on suicide prevention training.

MY3: The app is targeted at those who feel suicidal or severely depressed.

ASK & Prevent Suicide: The app on Android and iOS is a helpful resource that lists warning signs, among other useful information.

HELP Prevent Suicide: The app on iOS has a simple interface and is a good resource for anybody who feels like they may need to talk.

Stay Alive: The app in Android and iOs is packed full of information and tools to help you stay safe in crisis.

