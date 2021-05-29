360 Special: Our Mental Health Journey

DENVER-- Mental Health doesn't get talked about enough, but is vitally important. The recent pandemic made this more obvious than ever. Coronavirus tested the resilience of a nation. As Colorado wins the battle with the virus, millions are forced to reckon with a mental health crisis made worse by months in isolation.

This Denver7 special presentation provides multiple perspectives on how things have changed, and how all of us are healing. It's a conversation we hope brings more people out of the dark and into the light. Watch the special in the video below:

360: Our Mental Health Journey

Editor's Note: Denver7 360 stories explore multiple sides of the topics that matter most to Coloradans, bringing in different perspectives so you can make up your own mind about the issues. To comment on this or other 360 stories, email us at 360@TheDenverChannel.com. See more 360 stories here.