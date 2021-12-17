360: How is your child dealing with mental health struggles through the pandemic?

Friday doesn't only mark the final day of school before winter break for thousands of children and teenagers across the Front Range. It is also the halfway point of the year — and it's been a tough one for students.

This morning, Denver7 is taking an in-depth 360 look at the ongoing mental health crisis these students are facing. You can tune in to our 6:30 a.m. show on your television or the Denver7+ streaming app.

We'll first examine the state of our hospitals and talk with a doctor who has seen the uptick in emergency room visits for mental health struggles. We'll also hear from health professionals who are calling this issue a national emergency. And lastly, we'll share resources and solutions that are available right now in Colorado.

Denver7 reporters Nicole Brady and Veronica Acosta will dive into these topics.

This is a tough topic to discuss, but it's an important one.

So, how is your child dealing with the stress of the pandemic and social media culture? How have you been able to help them with their mental health struggles? Send us an email at 360@thedenverchannel.com.