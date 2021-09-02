Elijah McClain Indictments: A 360 In-Depth look

A state grand jury returned a 32-count indictment against the three officers and two paramedics involved in the August 2019 death of Elijah McClain in Aurora, including manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, among other charges, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Wednesday. Denver7 takes a 360 In-Depth look at how the day unfolded.

Grand jury returns 32-count indictment against officers, paramedics involved in Elijah McClain's death Blair Miller