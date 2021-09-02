Watch
News360 In-Depth

Actions

Elijah McClain Indictments: A 360 In-Depth look

Posted at 7:26 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 21:35:11-04

A state grand jury returned a 32-count indictment against the three officers and two paramedics involved in the August 2019 death of Elijah McClain in Aurora, including manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, among other charges, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Wednesday. Denver7 takes a 360 In-Depth look at how the day unfolded.

Elijah McClain

Local News

Grand jury returns 32-count indictment against officers, paramedics involved in Elijah McClain's death

Blair Miller
10:21 AM, Sep 01, 2021

360 In Depth: Elijah McClain

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
electronics-recycling2.png

Local News

Recycle your electronics at the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive