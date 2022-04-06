Denver weather in April: A 360 in-depth look at what to expect in Colorado

DENVER — April has arrived and that means the transition to spring moves into high gear in the Denver area. The month is typically warmer (compared to March) with less snowfall but more rain.

We also tend to see an increase in the chances that severe weather will make its presence known, marking the beginning of severe weather season on the Front Range. Although April can be active, May is typically when the severe weather season really heats up.

Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson provides an outlook on April weather and explains some of the extreme weather statistics seen in the month. Watch the video in the player below:

April weather outlook

For outdoor enthusiasts, don’t worry, you’ll usually find deep snowpack in the mountains while warm springlike temperatures in the 80s can be experienced at lower elevations. Denver's monthly mean temperature for April is 46 degrees, making it the sixth coldest month of the year.

The Denver7 360 In-Depth team charted an overall and detailed look at what to expect from the weather in April. The infographics tell the story of what to expect on a typical day as well as how much of a warm up to expect over the course of the month. (According to the averages)

In this Denver7 360 In-Depth deep dive 📈