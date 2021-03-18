New York To Ease COVID Restrictions Next Week

A handful of COVID restrictions in New York are being lifted because cases remain low compared to January.

Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Wednesday the same day he received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine.

Starting Monday indoor fitness classes in New York City will be allowed at 33-percent capacity.

Curfews for certain businesses like casinos and movie theaters will be lifted. Cuomo did not address the ongoing investigations of sexual harassment allegations against him.

