New York Lawmakers Launch Impeachment Inquiry

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces an impeachment inquiry led by his own party. More lawmakers are asking him to step aside.

"These allegations are taking away from the work at hand," said Assemblywoman Patrica Fahy. "I think he should step aside while the investigation continues."

Cuomo faces allegations of sexual harassment and questions over the spread of COVID-19 in New York nursing homes.

There's no guarantee that lawmakers will draft articles of impeachment against Cuomo.

