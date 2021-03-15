New York City Honors Victims Of COVID

One year after the first coronavirus deaths were reported in New York, the city is honoring victims.

An event was held Sunday on Brooklyn's waterfront.

Images of victims were displayed onto the Brooklyn Bridge.

New York City has reported roughly 30-thousand COVID deaths.

"Vietnam, Hurricane sandy and 9/11 put together. Every family touched in some way, and for so many families a pain, a pain that is raw," said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The mayor vowed to bring the city back after the year of tragedy.

Family members of coronavirus victims also spoke during the event.

Trending stories at Newsy.com