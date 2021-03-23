Menu

New Reports Of Assaults At Anti-Asian Hate Protests

One woman of Asian descent was punched in the face at a New York protest, while a person drove through a demonstration in Los Angeles Sunday.
Posted at 10:41 AM, Mar 23, 2021
There are new reports of anti-Asian attacks from over the weekend. 

New York City police say there were three attacks Sunday and five total since Friday.

One of those, a woman of Asian descent who was punched in the face after she attended a rally protesting anti-Asian hate. They say three people have been arrested in connection with the attacks.

And in the Los Angeles area, police are investigating this as a hate crime.

This was during a protest Sunday. The driver went through a group of demonstrators and shouted insults about China. 

