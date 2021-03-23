New Oreo Cookies & Creme Eggs Will Be The Best Thing In Your Easter Basket

With Easter just a couple of weeks away, it’s time to hop to the store and start gathering seasonal goodies for your Easter basket. Candy-makers are coming out with some fresh treats this year, and Oreo’s new Cookies & Creme eggs look like a must-have addition to your shopping cart.

Shaped like an egg, these individually wrapped candies are essentially like a bite-size Oreo, made of the cookie’s signature creme and chocolate sandwich pieces.

If Oreo eggs are sounding familiar you, that might be because Oreo had an Easter egg-shaped candy with a chocolate shell in 2019, Best Products reports. The new eggs are a different take: the entire egg is made up of Oreo’s beloved creme and cookie pieces.

Retailing at $3.59 for a 10-ounce bag, you can find these limited-edition Oreo candies at Target during the Easter season. So make sure you stock up before these Oreo Cookies & Creme eggs disappear faster than the Easter bunny!

Looking for other Easter goodies? In addition to their famed peanut butter eggs, Reese’s decided to make the treats in new carrot shape this year. The peanut butter carrots are individually wrapped, which makes them perfect for dropping into Easter baskets and plastic eggs.

Hershey

And check out these new Reese’s Easter Mallow-top Peanut Butter Cups. These Reese’s cups come in snack size and king size and are made with milk chocolate and marshmallow-flavored white crème. It’s sort of like s’mores mixed with a peanut butter cup, and the result is every bit as delicious as you might imagine. Available only for a limited time, we expect this will become a cult-favorite that will be a must-buy addition to Easter baskets every year.

We are also loving the return of Lemon Crisp Kit Kats, but the real scene-stealer of the Easter candy aisle is the brand-new Key Lime Kit Kats. New for the spring 2021 season, these perfectly sweet and tart Kit Kats pack a punch of key lime flavor. You can preorder them right now on Walmart, or keep your eyes out at your local grocery store. We expect these will go fast, so grab a few before these limited-edition Kit Kits are gone.

If you can’t get your hands on the new Key Lime Kit Kats, then you might opt for the M&M’s Easter Key Lime Pie Candies. Made with white chocolate and key lime pie flavor, these white and green candies are a picture-perfect addition to your Easter candy bowl.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.