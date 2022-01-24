New Keebler Fudge Stripe Cookies Taste Like Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

After launching a gingerbread flavor for the holidays, Keebler is giving us a new cookie that’s perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Available for a limited time, new Chocolate Fudge-Covered Strawberry Fudge Stripes offer a spin on chocolate-covered strawberries, with strawberry-flavored cookies covered in Keebler fudge. A Keebler spokesperson tells Simplemost the cookies already hitting store shelves nationwide for $2.99 per 9.7-ounce package.

They join a lineup of Keebler Fudge Stripes flavors that include mint, dark chocolate and cookies & creme.

Keebler

More New Valentine’s Day Treats

Other Valentine’s Day cookies are also hitting store shelves right now, including Nestlé Toll House Valentine chocolate chip cookie dough with little hearts embedded and a Duncan Hines Epic Valentine’s Day chocolate sandwich cookie kit that looks like a dream for chocoholics.

Target’s shelves are also stocked full of original Valentine’s Day goodies at the moment, including red velvet shortbread cookiesââ, strawberry chocolate rose hot chocolate bombs and adorable Valentine cookie house kitsââ.



If you’re looking for Valentine’s Day candy instead, you are definitely in luck this year. Peanut butter fans will find new Reese’s White Creme Hearts and Blossom-top Miniature Cups, which have a layer of light pink creme and are wrapped in flowery silver and purple foils. You can also buy a Reese’s Big Box O’ Love, which comes with 20 Reese’s Cups for around $10.

You’ll also find new Cookies ‘N’ Creme Hearts from Hershey, the return of Hershey’s Kisses Meltaway Roses, dark chocolate York Peppermint Hearts and Duos Strawberry + Dark Chocolate Kit Kats.

For a healthier option, these organic dark chocolate and fig truffles from That’s it on Amazon are made with only fruit and chocolate. Each truffle has only 23 calories and they are vegan and gluten-free.

Looking ahead to the next holiday full of goodies, Keebler will also be releasing a new cookie for Easter that features its iconic shortbread recipe and, of course, its signature chocolate fudge.

Keebler’s 2 1/2-ounce Bunny Cookie is dipped in Keebler fudge and measures 6 inches tall, so it will fit well in an Easter basket. You’ll be able to find the cookie in stores nationwide by mid-February for around $4.99.

Keebler

Other Easter treats you’ll find soon include Whoppers Bunny Tails, Cookies ‘N’ Creme Polka Dot Eggs and new Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with Vanilla Frosting-Flavored Creme.

The Kisses would definitely make a cute treat for candy bowls and Easter baskets, or you could use them as a topping for springtime cupcakes.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.