Keebler’s New Fudge Stripes Support Make-A-Wish Foundation

Keebler is launching a new flavor of its popular Fudge Stripes cookies that will not only make your tastebuds celebrate, but also help make some people’s wishes come true.

Limited-edition Fudge Stripes Make-A-Wish Celebration Cake cookies are being made in collaboration with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. For every pack sold, Keebler will donate 25 cents, up to a $250,000 donation goal, to help bring joy to Wish Kids across the country.

But we know what you really want to know: How do they taste? The cookies are cake-flavored and feature a star-shaped cutout in the center with vanilla fudge stripes that are blue. They are available nationwide for around $3.99 for a 9.7-ounce pack. They join a handful of seasonal Keebler flavors and their year-round lineup of special Fudge Stripes that include mint, dark chocolate and cookies & creme.

Keebler

It seems like Keebler has been launching new flavors faster than ever lately, releasing a gingerbread flavor for the holiday season, then chocolate-covered strawberry cookies for Valentine’s Day. Those chocolate fudge-covered strawberry Fudge Stripes offer a spin on chocolate-covered strawberries, with strawberry-flavored cookies covered in Keebler fudge.

The rose-tinted cookies will be around for a limited time for $2.99 per 9.7-ounce package.

Keebler

More New Keebler Cookies

Keebler is also launching three other brand new cookies that are not from the Fudge Stripes line, including Chips Deluxe Double Chocolate M&Ms, Chips Deluxe Dipped Duos Chocolate Fudge and Sandies Cranberry & Almond.

The new Chips Deluxe Double Chocolate M&Ms are chocolate-based cookies baked with M&M’s for double the chocolate, while the Deluxe Dipped Duos Chocolate Fudge is a spin on the classic chocolate chip cookie by dipping them in Keebler Fudge.

Another twist on a classic cookie, the new Sandies Cranberry & Almond is a shortbread cookie with cranberries and crunchy almonds. Keebler suggests enjoying them alongside coffee or even dipping them in it!

Keebler

Oreos In The Freezer Section?

Oreo is also launching some new products, but the brand is taking its ubiquitous cookies up a notch by turning them into ice cream. Oreo’s new line of frozen ice cream treats includes bars, cones, sandwiches and tubs of ice cream, all with a creme-flavored base and chunks of Oreo cookies mixed in.

The bars and cones are also both dipped in a coating made from crushed Oreo cookies, while the Oreos Scoopables dairy desserts come in 14-ounce and 48-ounce tubs, and there is also a box with 10 single-serving cups available. The sandwiches look like a large version of an Oreo cookie and feature ice cream mixed with cookie pieces squished between two chocolate cookie wafers.

Oreo

Is it just us or are the big cookie brands trying to steal the headlines from the Girl Scouts right now?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.