Election Integrity Or Egregious? Georgia Voting Laws Stir Emotions

The signing of a sweeping, Republican-backed election law by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, sparking concern among voting rights advocates.

Georgia state Rep. Erica Thomas said, "We are talking about things that are egregious and that are going to hurt the Georgians that we represent."

The law, among other provisions, adds new voter ID requirements for absentee voting, limits the number of ballot drop boxes, gives the state more power over local election boards and makes it a crime to give voters standing in line food or water. Georgia Republicans call it the "Election Integrity Act."

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said, "Ensuring the integrity of the ballot box is not partisan." Georgia Democrats call it retaliation after former President Trump's defeat there in November.

Black Votes Matter co-founder Cliff Albright said, "If this law was in place during the most recent election, then we would have had a very different outcome, in not just the presidential race, but both of the Senate races we had in January."

Georgia is not alone.

Republicans responded to former President Trump's baseless claims about widespread electoral fraud in his 2020 loss.

President Joe Biden has condemned the efforts as "un-American."

President Biden said, "It's an atrocity." He continued, "This is nothing but punitive designed to keep people from voting. You can't provide water for people about to vote. Give me a break."

Senate Democrats and Republicans are currently at odds over federal voting rights legislation that would set baselines for all states.

Additional reporting by CNN.

