New Coordinator Appointed To Help With Global COVID Response

The Biden administration is looking into how it can share more COVID-19 vaccines with other countries soon.

Defense Secretary Antony Blinken announced the hiring of a coordinator to help with the global response.

Gayle Smith will become the coordinator for global COVID response and health security. Smith helped the U.S. in its response to the Ebola crisis in 2014.

“I know that many countries are asking for the United States to do more, some with growing desperation because of the scope and scale of their COVID emergencies" Blinken said. "We hear you, and I promise we're moving as fast as possible."

