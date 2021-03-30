Google Maps to be updated with 'new information and AI'

Google has announced that Google Maps is getting a slew of new features ranging from air quality information to navigating indoors with live view to eco-friendly routes.

In a blog post, Dane Glasgow, VP of Product, Google Maps, said the company is on track to feature "over 100 AI-powered improvements to Google Maps" this year.

One feature will help you navigate your way through indoor spaces like airports, malls, and train stations using AI to scan "tens of billions of Street View images to understand your orientation."

Glasgow explained that the Live View AR feature would allow users to find the nearest elevator and escalators. It'll also let them find their gate, platform, baggage claim, check-in counters, ticket office, restrooms, ATMs, etc. more by using arrows and accompanying directions to point them in the right direction.

Google Find your way inside airports, train stations, and malls with Indoor Live View.

Glasgow said the Live View is available on Android and IOS in malls in Chicago, Long Island, New York, Los Angeles, Newark, New Jersey, San Francisco, San Jose, California, and Seattle.

It'll be available in the coming months at airports, malls, and transit stations in Tokyo and Zurich.

Other features that are expected to roll out later this year include:

Air quality information.

Integration with grocery stores for curbside pickup.

An option to select the most fuel-efficient route when driving.