X Games Aspen 2018: What you need to know ahead of the event

DENVER – The 2018 X Games Aspen are back for a 23rd year at Buttermilk Mountain and the world’s best in action sports, music and festival experience on snow will be there for the big event.

Here are a few things to know ahead of the winter games:

1. You don’t have to pay to watch the sports competitions

All sport competitions are free and open to the public. However, if you’re looking for a more “cooler” experience at the X Games, there are several packages you can choose from to get more out of your trip to Aspen.

View ticket prices here.

2. All musical performances will take place at Buttermilk Mountain

The X Games Aspen aren’t just about the winter sports – that’s of course the main purpose of the event – but it’s not the be-all, end-all.

If you’re looking to get warm on the dance floor, you’re in luck as several big-name artists will take the GEITCO Music Stage starting Friday. They include: Martin Garrix (Friday), Method Max & Redman, LCD Soundsystem (Saturday) and Marshmello (Sunday).

The concerts are not free, so you’ll want to check out tickets prices for those.

3. Schedule of events at the 2018 X Games Aspen

Events for the 23rd X Games Aspen start on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 12 p.m., 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 26, 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27 and 12 p.m. again on Sunday, Jan. 28.

To check out the full schedule click here.

4. Where to watch if you can’t make it

Two T.V. networks will carry the X Games Aspen over the airwaves if you can’t make it to the event like: ABC and ESPN. The latter will also carry the even through a livestream channel here.

For a breakdown of the TV schedule, head on over the ESPN’s website here.