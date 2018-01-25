X Games Aspen 2018: What you need to know ahead of the event

DENVER – The 2018 X Games Aspen are back for a 23rd year at Buttermilk Mountain and the world’s best in action sports, music and festival experience on snow will be there for the big event.
Here are a few things to know ahead of the winter games:
1. You don’t have to pay to watch the sports competitions
All sport competitions are free and open to the public. However, if you’re looking for a more “cooler” experience at the X Games, there are several packages you can choose from to get more out of your trip to Aspen.
2. All musical performances will take place at Buttermilk Mountain
The X Games Aspen aren’t just about the winter sports – that’s of course the main purpose of the event – but it’s not the be-all, end-all.
If you’re looking to get warm on the dance floor, you’re in luck as several big-name artists will take the GEITCO Music Stage starting Friday. They include: Martin Garrix (Friday), Method Max & Redman, LCD Soundsystem (Saturday) and Marshmello (Sunday).